Court hearing on Robert Kocharyan's case to take place on May 8

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The court hearing on the case of Robert Kocharyan and others will take place on May 8, ARMENPRESS reports the defense team of Kocharyan issued a statement.

'' Judge Anna Danibekyan, who is examining the criminal case, was on vacation since March 13,. She came to work today and again went on holiday'', reads the statement.

The motion of releasing Robert Kocharyan from jail under personal guarantee was scheduled to be examined on March 17. 3 former Prime Ministers of Armenia and a former Prime Minister of Artsakh offered personal guarantees to change Robert Kocharyan's preventive measure.

