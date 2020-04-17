Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Ex-president Serzh Sargsyan questioned as witness by NSS

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Serzh Sargsyan’s lawyers are denying media reports that a new criminal case has been filed against the former president.

In a statement, Sargsyan’s lawyers said he was questioned by the National Security Service as a witness. They didn’t specify the case.

Sargsyan was questioned last week within the framework “of a case which isn’t investigated on an apparent case of bribing”.

“We urge [the media] to refrain from circulating disinformation”, the statement said.

