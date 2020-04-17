Secretary of Security Council of Armenia receives President-elect of Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received newly-elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, Mr. Grigoryan’s Office told Armenpress.

Armen Grigoryan congratulated Arayik Harutyunyan and attached importance to ensuring the development of democratic institutions in Artsakh. He expressed his readiness to support the agenda of conducting security and defense reforms in Artsakh, as well as the harmonization of security institutes.

At the end of the meeting the sides reaffirmed the importance of joint efforts in tacking the security challenges.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan