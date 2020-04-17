All churches in Armenia to ring bells midday April 24 in honor of Armenian Genocide victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Amid the coronavirus lockdown and suspension of public events, the Armenian Church said a Holy Mass will be served in all churches nationwide on April 24th in honor of the Armenian Genocide victims. The masses will proceed behind closed doors, without believers.

The Armenian Church said that the bells of all churches will ring at 12:00 on the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day – April 24.

As public events are banned to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional mass commemoration event on April 24 which usually sees hundreds of thousands of people laying flowers at the memorial in Yerevan will not take place. Only official protocol events are expected.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan