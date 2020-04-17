Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

More than half of coronavirus infected patients in Iran recover

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1,499, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 79,494, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

89 more deaths have been registered. The death roll has risen to 4,958.

3,563 citizens are in serious condition.

1,835 more patients have recovered, and the total number of recoveries has reached 54,064.

