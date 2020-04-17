Economy minister holds meeting with representatives of companies operating in light industry

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan had a meeting with the representatives of companies operating in the field of light industry, the ministry told Armenpress.

The ministers and the businessmen discussed the opportunities of organization of production during the current state of emergency.

The businessmen presented their notifications on the mandatory requirements of coronavirus preventive measures in production units. They mentioned the problems which can emerge in production units as a result of the minimum demands set by the Commandant’s office to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The meeting participants also discussed the opportunities to make changes in the measures for eliminating the consequences of coronavirus.

The minister promised to discuss these issues with the other members of the government and provide response as soon as possible.

