MEP Lars Patrick Berg congratulates President-elect of Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. Member of the European Parliament, permanent member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Subcommittee on Security and Defense, Lars Patrick Berg, sent a congratulatory letter to the newly-elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

The letter says:

“Your Excellency

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your election as President of Artsakh, as well as my congratulations on the election itself which was held under the conditions of state of emergency.

Such successful demonstration of democracy can only raise Artsakh’s international reputation, and I hope that now there will be an opportunity for Artsakh to capture its place in the community of nations, cooperate with neighbors aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region.

I was disappointed when I read the statement of the European Commission’s External Action Service on the process of the elections. As member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs I will try to raise this issue in Vice President Josep Borrell, as well as will address a question at the parliamentary question format whether we can convince the European Conference to have a more constructive direction.

Please, do not hesitate to contact me if I can be useful, and once again accept my warmest congratulations”.

