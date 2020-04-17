The second plane transported medical supplies and equipment to Armenia

On April 15, another batch of medical supplies and equipment required to fight coronavirus was transferred from China to Armenia by a special flight.

The batch was purchased by Eduardo Eurnekian's companies:

Converse Bank CJSC,

Armenia International Airports CJSC,

Karas Wines,

As well as with financial resources provided by other donors.

The following medical instruments were transported to Armenia.

✅More than 87,000 protective medical clothing,

✅24,000 medical masks,

✅20,000 protective masks KN95,

✅101 touchless thermometers,

✅ Medical instruments,

✅ Biochemical raw material for coronavirus diagnostic tests.

Also, medical supplies and equipment purchased at the expense of the RA state funds, as well as donated by Chinese benefactors were transported by the airplane.