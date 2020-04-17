Yerevan My Love Foundation supports 500 needy families  

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Yerevan My Love Foundation is implementing a social assistance program in Yerevan and Chinari, Movses, Aygepar, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur bordering villages of Tavush province, the Foundation said in a statement.

“More than 500 families are provided with food, natural juices, sweets, hygiene items, medicines, stationary and painting supplies.

Chairman of the Board of Yerevan My Love Foundation, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has always urged to show special attention to the military disabled, children having special needs and citizens living in bordering communities, therefore the Foundation considers a priority to provide assistance to these people and their families. This program beneficiaries are over 250 socially needy families living in bordering communities of Tavush province, families of 150 disabled children getting service in our Lousé children’s rehabilitation center, and 100 military disabled who are involved in the Foundation’s Fatherland’s Defender program”, Director of the Foundation Arshak Karapetyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan