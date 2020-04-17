Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Pashinyan to address the nation

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he will address the nation Friday evening regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dear countrymen, tonight at 20:00 I will deliver a televised address on the coronavirus pandemic and our actions for overcoming its social-economic consequences”, Pashinyan said on social media.

