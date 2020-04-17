Pashinyan to address the nation
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he will address the nation Friday evening regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
“Dear countrymen, tonight at 20:00 I will deliver a televised address on the coronavirus pandemic and our actions for overcoming its social-economic consequences”, Pashinyan said on social media.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 14:10 The second plane transported medical supplies and equipment to Armenia
- 14:00 Yerevan My Love Foundation supports 500 needy families
- 13:44 Pashinyan to address the nation
- 13:19 U.S. to provide more funding to Armenia to fight COVID-19
- 13:10 Martin Galstyan passes confirmation vote to become next cenbank president
- 12:57 Armenian President congratulates Syrian counterpart on National Day
- 12:44 Armenian President participates in webinar titled “Quantum Leadership in the Time of Pandemic”
- 12:39 Armenia MFA spokesperson comments on Azerbaijan’s reaction to elections held in Artsakh
- 11:49 Armenian PM congratulates Syria’s Assad on National Day
- 11:14 Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1201
- 10:52 Coronavirus patient in Armenia gives birth
- 10:18 Artsakh army commander visits frontline troops
- 10:07 COVID-19 updates: Number of deaths drastically increases in China
- 09:53 Road condition
- 09:47 Armenian humanitarian group continues mission in Syria despite COVID19-related restrictions
- 08:51 European Stocks - 16-04-20
- 08:50 US stocks up - 16-04-20
- 08:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-04-20
- 08:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 16-04-20
- 08:47 Oil Prices - 16-04-20
- 04.16-21:55 Another batch of coronavirus fight tools arrive in Armenia from China
- 04.16-18:10 Nearly 968 million AMD donated to anti-coronavirus efforts in Armenia
- 04.16-18:09 Artsakh has never been part of independent Azerbaijan – Ambassador
- 04.16-18:04 COVID 19 updates – over 2.1 million infected
- 04.16-17:47 Armenian FM addresses letter to UN Secretary-General
10:53, 04.13.2020
Viewed 3631 times Armenian Genocide mass commemoration events in Netherlands cancelled due to coronavirus
13:11, 04.13.2020
Viewed 2577 times Armenia extends state of emergency for 30 days
21:18, 04.10.2020
Viewed 2431 times Russia to send 20 thousand COVID-19 test kits to Armenia
14:48, 04.11.2020
Viewed 2250 times Yervant Zorian: Turn each day into a journey with Armenian Virtual College “Learning Zone”
14:12, 04.11.2020
Viewed 2230 times Armenia to gradually open up businesses