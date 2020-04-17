U.S. to provide more funding to Armenia to fight COVID-19
13:19, 17 April, 2020
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Government, through USAID, has committed an additional $600,000 to Armenia to support the country’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the USAID Armenia Office told Armenpress.
These funds will build on the $1.1 million in support announced last week that will help:
- prepare laboratory systems
- activate case-finding and event-based surveillance
- support technical experts for response and preparedness
- bolster risk communication
