U.S. to provide more funding to Armenia to fight COVID-19

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Government, through USAID, has committed an additional $600,000 to Armenia to support the country’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the USAID Armenia Office told Armenpress.

These funds will build on the $1.1 million in support announced last week that will help:

  • prepare laboratory systems
  • activate case-finding and event-based surveillance
  • support technical experts for response and preparedness
  • bolster risk communication




