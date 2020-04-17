Armenian President congratulates Syrian counterpart on National Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Syria Bashar al-Assad on the country’s National Day, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian highlighted the centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and Syrian peoples and stated: “The vivid evidence of this was the caring attitude by the Syrian people to tens of thousands of Armenian refugees during the Armenian Genocide, and the statement of the People’s Council of Syria on the official recognition and condemnation of the Genocide was approved by all Armenians with gratitude”.

