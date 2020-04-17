Armenian PM congratulates Syria’s Assad on National Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Syria Bashar al-Assad on the country’s National Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“I warmly congratulate you and the good people of Syria on the National Day of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Historically formed firm friendship, mutual sympathy, the spirit of cooperation and mutual support are typical to the Armenian-Syrian relations.

During the Syrian crisis Armenia showed its determined support to Syria, the vivid evidence of which is the activity of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo. I am convinced that the traditional dialogue between our countries will further expand and deepen in the future for the benefit of our two friendly peoples.

I am full of hope that Syria will overcome the current crisis and will enter into a new stage of progress and development. By using this opportunity I want to reaffirm our commitment to contribute to the restoration processes.

I wish you good health and success, and peace and progress to the friendly people of Syria”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



