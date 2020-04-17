Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Artsakh army commander visits frontline troops

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Artsakh, the Commander of the Defense Army Major General Jalal Harutyunyan has visited a combat position of a military base in the south-eastern direction on April 16th, the Defense Ministry said in a news release.

Major General Harutyunyan talked with the troops and was introduced on the latest engineering re-equipment, the tactical situation in the line of contact and the conditions of service.

Afterwards, the army commander personally tested the combat-readiness and skills of the troops by assigning objectives.

