COVID-19 updates: Number of deaths drastically increases in China

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 2 million 183 thousand 877, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 146,000.

552,771 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (678,210 confirmed cases). 34,641 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 184,948 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 19,315.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 168,941 cases. 22,170 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 165,027 cases and 17,920 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 137,698 cases and 4,052 deaths.

Germany is followed by the UK which reported 103,093 confirmed cases and 13,729 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,692 cases. The death toll here is 4,632. 1,290 death cases have been registered in one day, in case when in recent days almost no death case was being registered.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 77,995. The number of deaths is 4,869.

Turkey reported 74,103 cases, Belgium – 34,809, Brazil – 30,891, Canada – 30,106, the Netherlands – 29,214.

Georgia confirmed 348 cases of coronavirus and 3 deaths, and Russia – 27,938. 232 people have died in Russia.

Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 5,825. 35 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 4,103 cases and 7 deaths. The death toll among the Arab states is the highest in Egypt as 196 patients have died, but the country has less confirmed cases – 2,673. Iraq confirmed 1,434 cases and 80 deaths, Kuwait – 1,524 cases and 3 deaths.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan