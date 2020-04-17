Road condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 17, as of 09:00, the roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan