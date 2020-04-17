LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.80% to $1507.50, copper price down by 1.25% to $5085.50, lead price down by 1.23% to $1686.50, nickel price down by 0.07% to $11795.00, tin price down by 0.52% to $15273.00, zinc price up by 0.08% to $1922.00, molybdenum price up by 0.97% to $18364.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.