Another batch of coronavirus fight tools arrive in Armenia from China

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The 2nd airplane carrying a large quantity of medical supplies and equipment from China has arrived in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Over 87 thousand protective clothing, 24 thousand medical masks, 20 thousand KN95 protective masks, 101 thermometer guns, medical tools and biochemical material for making coronavirus test kits have been sent to Armenia.

Most part of the medical supplies have been acquired by the UN World Food Programme, the companies of Eduardo Eurnekian, MY Step Fund, Izmirlian Fundation, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, St. Sarkis Humanitarian Foundation, the Armenian General Benevolent Union and other donors. Some part of the medical supplies have been obtained by the state funding of Armenia and donations of Chinese benefactors.

Tigran Avinyan thanked everyone involved in the process.

