Putin postpones Victory Day Parade over coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. On April 16, at a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced postponement of the preparations for the Victory Day Parade on May 9 marking the 75th anniversary of the USSR’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War, reports TASS.

According to the Russian president, “to be able to hold the May 9 parade, the preparations for it should be started already now, right now”.

“But the risks associated with the epidemic whose peak won’t be over [by May 9] are extremely high and this does not give me the right to start the preparations for the parade and other mass events”, Putin stressed.

New dates of the parade are not reported yet.