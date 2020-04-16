Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Free delivery with the new campaign of IDBank, Visa and Menu.am

Free delivery with the new campaign of IDBank, Visa and Menu.am

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. When you make payments for menu.am order, through IDBank's Visa cards, use the #VisaMenu promo code and the delivery amount will be transferred to your menu.am account. Besides, at the end of each month, Visa cardholder who will have made the largest number of transactions, will receive a voucher of menu.am in AMD, equivalent to the sum of $100, the Bank said in a statement. “The campaign will last until October 2020. Reminder: IDBank offers Idram Rocket Visa,Visa Gold, Platinum, Signature, Infinite debit and credit cards, which you can order online without leaving home through idbanking.am system and Idram application, and you will get your card by free delivery in the territory of Yerevan. To take advantage of all the privileges of IDBank’s cards, pass quick synchronization։ Make use of the free delivery and be healthy!” the statement says.

THE BANK IS CONTROLLED BY THE CBA





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration