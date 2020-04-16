Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-04-20

YEREVAN, 16 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 April, USD exchange rate down by 1.55 drams to 484.57 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.74 drams to 526.78 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.54 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.07 drams to 604.55 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 449.02 drams to 26775.34 drams. Silver price up by 0.16 drams to 242.57 drams. Platinum price up by 226.92 drams to 12120.68 drams.