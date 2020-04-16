Voting on electing next CBA President to be held in Parliament on April 17

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The voting on electing the next President of the Central Bank of Armenia will take place in the Parliament on April 17, chair of the Counting Committee Vahagn Hovakimyan said at today’s session of the Parliament.

The voting will start at 10:30 and will end at 12:30.

Martin Galstyan is the only candidate nominated for the CBA President. He has been nominated by the ruling My Step faction.

Reported by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan