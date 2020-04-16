Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 April

Armen Sarkissian holds informal meeting with President-elect of Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had an informal meeting with the newly-elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian once again congratulated Mr. Harutyunyan on election as President of Artsakh. He wished success to the President-elect and expressed confidence that Harutyunyan will continue serving his strength and energy for ensuring the security and development of Artsakh.

The meeting participants also touched upon the programs directed for the development of Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





