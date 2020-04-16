Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 April

Coronavirus: Total number of recoveries reaches 52,229 in Iran

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Iran confirmed 1,606 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected to 77,995, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

According to the latest reports, the number of people who died from COVID-19 in Iran has increased by 92. The death toll has reached 4,869. 

3,594 patients are in serious condition.

The total number of recovered patients has reached 52,229.

