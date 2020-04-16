Armenian PM addresses congratulatory message on Police Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Police Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear Police Officers,

Congratulations to all of you on your professional holiday - Police Day!

The police force is the most important institution to enforce the rule of law in the country; the better you work, the higher is the civil wellbeing of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia. Each of you communicates with dozens, hundreds of people on a daily basis. In view of the above, you have to comply with the following crucial task: our citizen should feel protected when they see a police officer; instead, police officers should live up to citizens’ trust by their presence and through proper exercise of their duties. This is a prerequisite for ensuring a high level of public order in the country as it will increase the effectiveness of our efforts to combat and prevent crime.



Citizens should have unconditional trust in the police, and this situation can be achieved through systemic reforms, where every police officer will have the task of improving his or her skills and knowledge on a daily basis, where the Government shall take steps to provide the necessary equipment and facilities to police officers in a bid to ensure that they enjoy a decent salary and an effective social security system.

As much important is the regulatory framework, which should clearly articulate the powers and responsibilities of the police, the red lines that the police cannot cross: the rule of law and the fight against crime cannot be achieved at the expense of human and civil rights.

There should be no corruption in the police, and the police must first fight to root out corrupt behavior among insiders. This is the agenda that we will have to jointly implement in the coming years. The police are in for comprehensive reforms, as a result of which we will have a more efficient and modern police force.

Dear Police Officers,

I would like to take this opportunity to commend you for your work in the coronavirus epidemic. Here you are on the front line.

I would like to once again extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you and your families who have experienced your professional challenges in their daily life.



I wish you all a dignified and safe service!”