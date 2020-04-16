Serzh Sargsyan to hold press conference on 2016 April War after completion of state of emergency

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is going to hold a press conference on the 2016 April War when the state of emergency is over in the country, the 3rd President told reporters today in the Parliament.

Serzh Sargsyan has been summoned to the Parliament to take part in the session of the parliamentary committee investigating the 2016 April War.

“Dear reporters I am more interested than you in communicating with our media outlets for a simple reason that I have nothing to hide, and the time has come that I am ready to respond to all your questions. I applied to the committee requesting to hold the session after the completion of the state of emergency, but the committee found it appropriate to hold the session on April 16, therefore, I am deprived of that opportunity because the issue is so important that I will not satisfy you by answering one-two questions. Immediately after the completion of the state of emergency I will invite all media outlets and will answer to all your questions connected only with the April events”, he told reporters.

Today’s session of the parliamentary committee investigating the April War is being held in a closed-format. The committee will provide the video recording of the session to the 3rd President.

Reported by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan