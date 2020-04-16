Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 April

Armenia water supply operator exempts coronavirus hospitals from paying bills

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Veolia Jur has announced that the nine medical organizations currently treating COVID-19 patients in Armenia will not have to pay their water bills for March and April.  

“We thank the healthcare facilities and health workers for their heroic work,” the water supply operator said in a news release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





