Serzh Sargsyan in parliament for committee hearing on 2016 war
14:01, 16 April, 2020
YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is currently in parliament for the hearing of an ad hoc committee investigating the circumstances of the 2016 April War.
Sargsyan was summoned to testify.
Earlier Sargsyan had told the committee he would make an appearance if his testimonies would be videotaped and provided to him – the request was granted.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
