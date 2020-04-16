Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 April

Serzh Sargsyan in parliament for committee hearing on 2016 war

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is currently in parliament for the hearing of an ad hoc committee investigating the circumstances of the 2016 April War.

Sargsyan was summoned to testify.

Earlier Sargsyan had told the committee he would make an appearance if his testimonies would be videotaped and provided to him – the request was granted.

 







