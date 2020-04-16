Japan to declare nationwide state of emergency to battle COVID-19 pandemic

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Japanese government made a decision to declare a nationwide state of emergency to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), RIA Novosti reports.

A week before Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and five prefectures, but as long as the virus is spreading in the country, a decision was made to expand the state of emergency and include also other areas.

8,626 people have been infected with coronavirus in Japan, according to the latest data. 178 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

