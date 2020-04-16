Pashinyan tasks Cabinet to immediately deliver relief to citizens

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he has personally read letters sent to him on social media and realized that many people are not fully aware of the government’s relief programs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said their specialists are providing assistance to citizens over the phone on how to fill in the data online. According to her, there are some citizens who require simple information, for example what certain abbreviations stand for. Pashinyan himself said he is unaware what a specific abbreviation in the forms stands for, and highlighted that the information must be explained and made very accessible and simplified.

“Today there is a task to deliver the relief on time and effectively. Therefore, all powers must focus – the information system, the social security and technology systems. It is important for this assistance to reach people immediately. And now we have to discuss this publicly, we have already discussed this 5-6 times on the working regime,” he said.

Pashinyan tasked his deputy Mher Grigoryan to personally check the system every two hours.

“We aren’t adopting these relief measures just to announce on live television that we are doing so. This is done in order for this help to reach the people immediately. Therefore, the entire state system must serve the people, in order for the help to reach them immediately,” the PM said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan