No food shortages expected, says PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has a “reliable” situation in the food market, with no shortages expected amid the coronavirus pandemic, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He said that after some fluctuations prices are returning to normal.

“Except for a few types of products, we don’t have and won’t have shortages of products,” the PM said.

He said that the through close cooperation with Georgia and Russia the uninterrupted exports from Armenia were secured, and there were no problems with imports. He thanked Georgian and Russian colleagues for rapidly responding to Armenia’s issues.

