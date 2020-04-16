73-year-old man dies from coronavirus complications in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. A 73-year-old man died from coronavirus complications in Armenia on April 15th, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18.

Healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said that the patient had developed double pneumonia and also suffered from underlying health conditions, such as heart disease and hypertension. The man suffered a stroke and arrhythmia during treatment as his condition worsened. He died at a Yerevan hospital.

