61 people recover from COVID-19 in past 24 hours in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. 48 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative number of cases to 1159 – out of which 783 are active cases, the NCDC said.

One patient has died, raising the death toll to 18.

61 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 358.

Reporting and writing by Lilit Demuryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan