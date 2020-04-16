Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 April

Armenia Public TV again allowed to air commercial ads

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament has approved amendments to the law regulating TV and radio broadcasting and reinstated the Public Television’s right to air commercial advertisements.

The Public TV will be entitled to air up to 5-minute ads during one-hour airtime. Social ads will be aired for free from 00:00 until 18:00. Gambling and nightclub ads are banned.

Reporting and writing by Anna Grigoryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





