Parliament holds confirmation hearing for next cenbank president

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The parliament is holding a confirmation hearing of Martin Galstyan’s candidacy as the next President of the Central Bank of Armenia. Incumbent cenbank chief Artur Javadyan’s term in office is ending in the summer of 2020.

Galstyan was nominated by the ruling My Step faction.

Galstyan, 42, holds a PhD of economy from the Yerevan State University, as well as a public administration master’s degree from the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University. He has been serving in the Central Bank since 1998. He is currently a Member of the Board of the Central Bank.

Reporting and writing by Anna Grigoryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan