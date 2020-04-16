COVID-19 updates: Over 510,000 recoveries globally

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 2 million 083 thousand 607, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 134,000.

510,666 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (644,089 confirmed cases). 28,529 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 180,659 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 18,812.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 165,155 cases. 21,645 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 147,863 cases and 17,167 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 134,753 cases and 3,804 deaths.

Germany is followed by the UK which reported 98,476 confirmed cases and 12,868 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,341 cases. The death toll here is 3,342.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 76,389. The number of deaths is 4,777.

Turkey reported 69,392 cases, Belgium – 33,573, Brazil – 28,912, Canada – 28,379, the Netherlands – 28,153.

Georgia confirmed 306 cases of coronavirus and Russia – 24,490. 198 people have died in Russia.

Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 5,365. 33 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 3,711 cases and 7 deaths. The death toll among the Arab states is the highest in Egypt as 183 patients have died, but the country has less confirmed cases – 2,505. Iraq confirmed 1,415 cases and 79 deaths, Kuwait – 1,405 cases and 3 deaths.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan