LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.94% to $1495.50, copper price up by 3.15% to $5150.00, lead price up by 0.21% to $1707.50, nickel price up by 2.43% to $11803.00, tin price up by 1.96% to $15353.00, zinc price up by 1.16% to $1920.50, molybdenum price up by 1.22% to $18188.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





