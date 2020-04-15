Armenian, Georgian Presidents highlight coordinated partnership during crisis situations

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a phone conversation with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on April 15.

The two Presidents talked about the measures against the coronavirus pandemic, the preventive measures and the efforts aimed at overcoming the consequences.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s office, the sides particularly highlighted the close cooperation at all levels between the two neighboring and friendly countries under the current complex situation.

The Armenian and Georgian Presidents expressed confidence that with joint efforts it will be possible to overcome the situation and the consequences resulted by the pandemic and will be able to direct all the potential of partnership to the restoration of economies and welfare of the peoples. President Sarkissian noted that particularly under the current situation food safety remains a priority issue.

