Struggle for Armenian Genocide recognition will never stop – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is trying to find some ways for commemorating the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims on April 24 in Armenia and a number of countries worldwide under the condition of state emergency, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

''The struggle for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and justice will never stop. Now we are in unprecedented, unusual situation, but during all this period nothing stopped the Armenian people to carry out this struggle for justice. This year also we will find some options in Armenia and abroad. The Armenian Genocide recognistion was and remains a foreign policy priority for Armenia'', Mnatsakanyan said.

State of emergency has been prolonged until May 14 in Armenia. Strict restrictions are imposed on people's movement.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan