Bako Sahakyan congratulates President-elect of Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting with Arayik Haroutyunyan, the winner of the second round of the Artsakh Republic Presidential elections on April 15. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President's office, Bako Sahakyan extended his congratulations to Arayik Haroutyunyan on being elected to the high position of the Artsakh Republic President and wished him successful and efficient work.

President Sahakyan expressed his confidence that Arayik Haroutyunyan's experience, knowledge and human qualities would by all means serve to the development and strengthening of our country, ensuring its security, raising the level of welfare of the people on a constituent basis.