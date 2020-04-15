Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Artsakh's Presient-elect Arayik Harutyunyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President-elect of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message runs as follows,

''Honorable Mr. Harutyunyan,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and personally me, I congratulate you on being elected the President of the Republic of Artskh.

The people of Artsakh expressed their political will in the presidential and parliamentary elections of Artsakh, realizing their inalienable right to form their state bodies through competitive elections.

The people of Artsakh once again reaffirmed their unwavering will and right to live, work and create in their motherland. This once again comes to prove that Artsakh is an independent and democratic country with its accomplished institutions and mature civil society.

Honorable President-elect of Artsakh,

The people of Artsakh granted you with the mandate to reinforce Artsakh's security, develop economy and establish democratic values, a society based on human rights and fundamental freedoms.

For achieving this goal, you have adopted a comprehensive reform agenda in the spheres of state administration, economy, politics, judiciary and other spheres of social life and you can rely on the support of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and personally me in this process.

I wish you and the heroic people of Artsakh success, numerous achievements which I believe will be possible to achieve by joining our best efforts''.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan