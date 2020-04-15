Armenian FM highlights importance of elections held in Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says the recent general elections held in Artsakh are very important in terms of human rights, regional security and the peace process.

“The elections held in Artsakh, in the context of human rights, were an exercise of rights of the Artsakh people to manage the public life. With these elections the people of Artsakh gave their mandate to the newly-elected authorities to continue ensuring the security of the Artsakh people and represent them in the peace process. In this sense the elections were very important in terms of human rights, regional security and the peace process”, the FM said during the Q&A session in the Parliament.

The minister highlighted that the Armenian authorities have been and remain the guarantor of the people of Artsakh and will continue bringing constructive engagement to the peace process.

The voting in the second round of the presidential election was held in Artsakh on April 14. According to the preliminary results, Arayik Harutyunyan was elected President of Artsakh with 88% of votes. The other candidate, current foreign minister Masis Mayilyan received 12% of votes.

Reported by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan