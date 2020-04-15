Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-04-20

YEREVAN, 15 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.60 drams to 486.12 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.22 drams to 531.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.57 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.66 drams to 608.62 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 989.70 drams to 27224.36 drams. Silver price up by 5.53 drams to 242.41 drams. Platinum price up by 420.54 drams to 11893.76 drams.