“This can last for a year, but we can’t shut down for a year” – Armenia seeks to co-exist with virus

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The strategy of the Armenian government is to learn how to co-exist with the coronavirus, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament.

He was speaking in response to opposition Bright Armenia party leader Edmon Marukyan’s question on how the authorities plan to ensure the safety of workers after allowing textile manufacturing businesses to resume operations amid the pandemic.

“As of today, there are industrial enterprises that were working during this entire time, a coronavirus case was recorded among their workers, but this case did not spread into the industrial areas. We want to share the successful experience of these enterprises with others. Now I have tasked the [coronavirus task force] and the [healthcare] ministry to convey the successful practice to these companies. We know what needs to be done in order to guarantee for 90% that the virus will not enter the industrial zone. Our strategy is that we must learn how to live simultaneously with the coronavirus, this situation can last for a year, but we can’t shut down for a year,” Pashinyan said.

Reporting and writing by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan