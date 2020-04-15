Appellate court rejects Serzh Sargsyan’s motion on lifting travel ban

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. An appellate court has denied former President Serzh Sargsyan’s motion on lifting his exit ban amid the ongoing court proceedings.

A court banned Sargsyan from leaving the country pending the trial.

“At the decision of the court of appeals, the measure of restraint against Serzh Sargsyan – the signature bond on not leaving the country – will not be lifted,” the prosecution told ARMENPRESS.

The former president was charged with embezzlement in December 2019 and a court imposed a signature bond as bail. Former agriculture minister Sergo Karapetyan, businessman Barsegh Beglaryan and several others are also charged in the same case. Sargsyan is suspected in abuse of power and organizing the embezzlement of nearly half a billion drams during his tenure as president through the businessman. Sargsyan denies wrongdoing.

Reporting and writing by Karen Khachatryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan