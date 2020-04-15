Iran coronavirus cases reach 76,389

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Iran confirmed 1,512 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected to 76,389, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

According to the latest reports, the number of people who died from COVID-19 in Iran has increased by 94. The death toll has reached 4,777.

3,643 patients are in serious condition.

The total number of recovered patients has reached 49,933.

