China to continue promoting stability and development in region: MFA spox on NK conflict
14:45, 15 April, 2020
YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian presented China’s position on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict during a press conference on April 14.
“China's position on the issue of Nagorno Karabakh is clear and consistent. We hope relevant parties will resolve disputes through political dialogue and uphold regional peace and stability. China will continue promoting stability and development in the region”, the spokesperson said.
Reported by Norayr Shoghikyan
