EU to provide 92 mln Euros in aid to Armenia to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The European Union will provide 92 million Euros in aid to Armenia to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and overcome the economic crisis, deputy minister of economy Varos Simonyan said during a press conference today.

“At this moment 92 million Euros in aid will be provided by the EU to Armenia. The sums will be directed for a number of areas, in particular, to the healthcare system, people and citizens most affected from the crises, as well as to small and medium entrepreneurs. Within what tools this assistance will be provided is still under discussion”, the deputy minister said.

He informed that the amount of assistance is still under discussion and it may increase. “This assistance will be provided to all countries which need it. The assistance tool is called Team Europe, and within this framework nearly 20 billion Euros in aid has already been approved”, he said.

Reported by Karen Khachatryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan