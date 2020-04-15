Artsakh elections an example of democratic elections for the world – Vladimir Zakharov

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. Vladimir Zakharov, Director of the Institute of Political and Social Studies of the Black Sea and Caspian Region, who observed the second round of the presidential election in Artsakh, says these elections are an example of democratic elections for the world.

“Both the March 31 general elections and yesterday’s second round of the presidential election were held in a democratic way. Moreover, talking to the people I saw that they are talking more about the development of Artsakh. I think the elections in Artsakh are an example for the world on how the democratic elections should be”, he said at a press conference today.

The voting in the second round of the presidential election was held in Artsakh on April 14. According to the preliminary results, Arayik Harutyunyan was elected President of Artsakh with 88% of votes. The other candidate, current foreign minister Masis Mayilyan received 12% of votes.

Reported by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan