Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Armenian scientists develop new generation chlorine-free disinfectant

Armenian scientists develop new generation chlorine-free disinfectant

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Scientists at the A.B. Nalbandian Institute of Chemical Physics of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia have developed a new generation composite disinfectant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The academy said in a news release that the disinfectant, called Bioxyl-2, is based on active oxygen, does not contain chlorine and is highly effective, as well as environmentally friendly and affordable. 

The scientists have also developed the required technology for manufacturing the disinfectant.

According to the academy, the disinfectant has been tested by the Healthcare Ministry and has proven to be highly effective. Technical terms of productions have been affirmed by authorities.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the A.B. Nalbandian Institute of Chemical Physics manufactured 1 tons of the disinfectant and donated it to the Ministry of Emergency Situation for preventive measures.

The institute said it is ready to launch mass production.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration